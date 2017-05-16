Moscow slams Ukraine’s ban on Russian military valor symbol as anti-democratic move

US pauses unstoppable Russia at 2017 IIHF World Championship with 5-3 group stage winSport May 16, 19:43
Russia’s Mail.ru Group may lose 25 mln Ukrainian users because of Kiev sanctionsBusiness & Economy May 16, 19:04
Moscow slams Ukraine’s ban on Russian military valor symbol as anti-democratic moveRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 16, 18:46
Kiev’s sanctions are aimed against Ukrainians themselves — YandexBusiness & Economy May 16, 18:21
More than 50 Baltic Fleet warships conduct maritime drills in Russia's westMilitary & Defense May 16, 18:11
Russia to create its own LNG production technology by 2020-2022Business & Economy May 16, 18:03
Russian scientists learn how to ‘squeeze’ more disease-fighting nutrients from grapesScience & Space May 16, 17:47
Kiev court dismisses Gazprom’s appeal against $6.4 bln penaltyBusiness & Economy May 16, 17:38
Ukraine’s parliament outlaws Russian military valor symbolWorld May 16, 17:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian parliament’s decision to ban the St. George ribbon, a Russian symbol of military valor, is an anti-democratic and anti-historic move, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"To speak seriously, the decision is anti-democratic and anti-historic, throwing into doubt a principled possibility of some kind of the country’s unification," the Russian diplomat wrote on her Facebook page.
"It is interesting to see how Ukraine will celebrate Victory Day and hold an Immortal Regiment march next year," she wrote.
The Ukrainian authorities have neither the strength nor the will to solve real problems but "now they will find money for tiger-repainting," the Russian diplomat wrote.
The Ukrainian parliament passed a law on Tuesday to ban the use of the St. George ribbon, a Russian symbol of military valor.
The decision was supported by 238 deputies compared to the required minimum of 226 votes.
"This law envisages an administrative penalty for wearing the so-called St. George ribbon during mass events," bill author and deputy from the National Front faction Anton Gerashchenko said, speaking from the parliament’s rostrum.
As the deputy alleged, the Ukrainian parliament is thus countering "the Russian aggression in Ukraine" as it considered the St. George ribbon as its symbol.
The administrative penalty won’t apply to World War II veterans wearing elements of the St. George ribbon in their military decorations, as well as to museum expositions.
The new Ukrainian law stipulates a penalty of 850 to 2,550 hryvnia ($32-96) for the public demonstration of the St. George ribbon together with the ribbon’s confiscation.
A repeat violation of this law during a year may entail a penalty of up to 5,100 hryvnia ($192) or an administrative arrest for up to 15 days together with the ribbon’s confiscation.