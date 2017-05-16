Back to Main page
Moscow slams Ukraine’s ban on Russian military valor symbol as anti-democratic move

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 16, 18:46 UTC+3

It is interesting to see how Ukraine will celebrate Victory Day next year, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian parliament’s decision to ban the St. George ribbon, a Russian symbol of military valor, is an anti-democratic and anti-historic move, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"To speak seriously, the decision is anti-democratic and anti-historic, throwing into doubt a principled possibility of some kind of the country’s unification," the Russian diplomat wrote on her Facebook page.

Ukraine’s parliament outlaws Russian military valor symbol

"It is interesting to see how Ukraine will celebrate Victory Day and hold an Immortal Regiment march next year," she wrote.

The Ukrainian authorities have neither the strength nor the will to solve real problems but "now they will find money for tiger-repainting," the Russian diplomat wrote.

The Ukrainian parliament passed a law on Tuesday to ban the use of the St. George ribbon, a Russian symbol of military valor.

The decision was supported by 238 deputies compared to the required minimum of 226 votes.

"This law envisages an administrative penalty for wearing the so-called St. George ribbon during mass events," bill author and deputy from the National Front faction Anton Gerashchenko said, speaking from the parliament’s rostrum.

As the deputy alleged, the Ukrainian parliament is thus countering "the Russian aggression in Ukraine" as it considered the St. George ribbon as its symbol.

Kiev expands sanctions on Russia, bans two popular social networks

Ukraine extends sanctions against EU politicians over visiting Crimea

Kiev’s new anti-Russian sanctions violate Ukrainians’ rights to information — Kremlin

Kiev’s sanctions are aimed against Ukrainians themselves — Yandex

Russia wants to see West’s reaction to Kiev’s trampling upon international norms

The administrative penalty won’t apply to World War II veterans wearing elements of the St. George ribbon in their military decorations, as well as to museum expositions.

The new Ukrainian law stipulates a penalty of 850 to 2,550 hryvnia ($32-96) for the public demonstration of the St. George ribbon together with the ribbon’s confiscation.

A repeat violation of this law during a year may entail a penalty of up to 5,100 hryvnia ($192) or an administrative arrest for up to 15 days together with the ribbon’s confiscation.

