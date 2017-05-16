Back to Main page
Russia wants to see West’s reaction to Kiev’s trampling upon international norms

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 16, 17:01 UTC+3

The ministry’s statement comes in the wake of the expansion of anti-Russian sanctions

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry

© Gennadiy Khamelyanin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Moscow wants to see the West’s reaction to Kiev’s impudent trampling upon international norms, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry’s statement comes in the wake of the expansion of anti-Russian sanctions.

"It will be interesting to watch the reaction of our Western partners who are constantly concerned over the problems of democracy and information security to Kiev’s such outright and impudent trampling upon generally-accepted international norms and commitments," the statement said.

The Kiev regime, which has introduced new anti-Russian sanctions, is moving towards building an authoritarian state by leaps and bounds, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Indifference of Ukraine’s authorities to any international rules of law and morality, and its commitments to protect human rights and freedoms has become everyday occurrence," the ministry stressed.

"Fearing any slightest signs of dissidence in the country, the Kiev regime is moving by leaps and bounds towards building an authoritarian state, where the freedom of speech and unhindered access to information are subject to harsh restrictions," it said.

