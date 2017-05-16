Back to Main page
Lavrov briefed Putin on his meeting with Trump

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 16, 16:47 UTC+3 SOCHI

Peskov has added that the Russian foreign minister always briefs the president on his contacts with foreign leaders

© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

SOCHI, May 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has briefed President Vladimir Putin on his May 10 meeting with US President Donald Trump in the usual way he does, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said about media rumors the US leader had allegedly shared some classified information.

"He [the foreign minister] always briefs the president on his contacts [with foreign leaders]," Peskov said when asked by the media about the details of last week’s Lavrov-Trump meeting. Peskov did not disclose any details.

"Everything we wished to be said about that meeting had already been said," he recalled.

The question about the meeting emerged after the Washington Post said Trump might have shared with Lavrov and the Russian ambassador to US Sergey Kislyak some top secret information about the terrorist group Islamic State (outlawed in Russia).

Earlier on Tuesday Peskov dismissed such publications as "utter nonsense" in which there was "nothing to be either confirm or deny."

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that such media speculations were part and parcel of the campaign that had been launched long before the US presidential election with the aim of putting political pressures on the new administration in the White House and for bargaining over various appointments and lobbying."

Trump said on Tuesday that in his capacity of the head of state he had the right to share information with Russia. He added that the information concerned terrorism and flight safety. He hopes it will prove useful in the struggle against terrorism.

