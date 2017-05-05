Diplomat: Turkey should encourage opposition to abide by agreement on de-escalation zones

Russian researchers study how Arctic indigenous children adapt to urban lifeSociety & Culture May 05, 13:50
MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia expects Turkey to encourage the Syrian opposition to abide by the memorandum on de-escalation zones signed by the three guarantor countries on Thursday, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on Friday.
"Our Turkish counterparts also are the guarantors of the ceasefire so they should work effectively to ensure that the Syrian armed opposition abides by the memorandum signed by Turkey, Iran and Russia," he said.
"Some technical details may require additional agreements, so we plan to hold further consultations in the near future to clarify all these issues, we expect to hold the consultations in the coming days," he said when asked who would monitor the implementation of the memorandum.