Russia hopes for steady development of relations with Turkey — Putin

SOCHI, May 3. /TASS/. Gradual restoration of the internal political situation in Turkey will create conditions for the steady development of relations with Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said as he opened talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday.

"We proceed from the understanding that the internal political situation will be eventually restored and this will create extra conditions for the steady development of Russian-Turkish relations," Putin said.

"It is good that we have a chance to meet in due course and discuss key issues of bilateral cooperation and major issues of international agenda, including on such pressing issues as the Syrian crisis," Putin said.

"The mere fact of this regime of our joint work shows that Russian-Turkish relations are becoming of a special character and are being restored in a full format," he said.

Putin heartily welcomed the Turkish delegation, thanking Erdogan for having accepted the invitation and come to Sochi. The Russian president stressed that bilateral relations are developing "as we had planned with you."

In his turn, Erdogan noted that the two leaders will have a good opportunity on Wednesday to discuss both aspects of bilateral cooperation and regional issues. "I’m sure that those steps that we are taking together will change the fate of the whole region," Erdogan said.

Putin congratulated Erdogan once again upon the outcome of Turkey’s recent referendum that considerably expanded presidential powers. Putin said "many things we are doing together are of fundamental nature and require discussion in parliament."

On April 16 Turkey held a referendum on amendments to the Constitution that introduced presidential rule. The changes were supported by 51.4% of the population. Although the supporters of amendments achieved victory by a very narrow margin, Erdogan has gained a far firmer foothold in Turkish politics. It is widely expected that on May 21 he will take the post of the ruling party’s leader.