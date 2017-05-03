Russia and Turkey discuss joint weapons development projects

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russia’s exporter of military hardware Rosoboronexport (an affiliate of Rostec corporation) is discussing a number of projects with Turkish partners for the development of new generation weapon systems, the deputy chief of the company’s marketing department, Vladimir Goncharov, said on Wednesday.

"Turkey’s national defense ministry is interested in a wide range of defense industry products, in particular, Russian air defense systems of different range. Also, we discuss a number of projects for technological partnership in the joint development and production of future weapon systems," the company’s press-service quotes Goncharov as saying.

Goncharov said Rosoboronexport since the end of 2016 had conducted active consultations with Turkish partners over supplies of weapons and military technologies.

The press-service said Rosoboronexport was the organizer of Russia’s exhibition at the international arms show IDEF-2017, due in Istanbul on May 9-12. The deputy director of the federal service for military-technical cooperation, Mikhail Petukhov, is Russia’s chief delegate. Goncharov will lead Rosoboronexport’s delegation.

Taking part in the IDEF-2017 show will be Rosoboronexport and the air and space defense concern Almaz-Antey. They will present a total of 240 samples of weapon systems and military technologies. Rosoboronexport will put on display information about 200 products for all arms and services and carry out a vast business program. Meetings with government and military officials and businesses of Turkey and other countries of the Middle East are due.\