Erdogan praises Russia-Turkey cooperation over Syria

ANKARA, May 3. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described his country’s cooperation with Russia over Syria as effective and underscored the fact that the two countries share common goals.

"Together with Russia we took many steps along the path of settling the situation in Syria. We maintain effective cooperation and share common goals. It is beyond doubt that Syria will be one of the main themes of our negotiations in Sochi," Erdogan said before flying to Sochi for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He voiced the hope that in Sochi "a plan will be drawn up for how to implement in practice all Syria-related decisions made so far."

"Turkey and Russia have common goals in Syria, such as a quick end to bloodshed, protection of Syria’s territorial integrity and a settlement of the political crisis. Turkey cannot afford to stay an idle spectator to bloodshed in Syria. This is precisely why we pay special attention to ceasefire. We are one of the safeguards of truce under the decisions made in Astana," Erdogan said.

He promised to go ahead with "joint work with Russia for the sake of achieving a peace political settlement in Syria."