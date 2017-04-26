Moscow says Turkish airstrikes in Iraq, Syria escalate already tense situation

MOSCOW, April 26./TASS/. Turkey’s airstrikes overnight to April 25 on areas of Iraq and Syria along the border trigger most serious concerns in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The fact that Turkish airstrikes were conducted on the territory of sovereign states in bypass of their legitimate governments cannot but cause concern. We consider these actions inadmissible, running counter to the founding principles of inter-state relations," the ministry said.

"In this situation we urge all parties to exercise restraint. It is necessary to demonstrate due political foresight and focus attention on a most important for today task - countering terrorist international represented by ISIS (the former name of Islamic State, outlawed in Russia), Nusra (Jabhat al-Nusra, also outlawed in Russia) and other affiliated groups," the ministry said.