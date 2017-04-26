Back to Main page
Moscow says Turkish airstrikes in Iraq, Syria escalate already tense situation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 26, 20:55 UTC+3
"We consider these actions inadmissible," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
© REUTERS/ Rodi Said

