Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow expects OPCW to send experts to Syria’s Khan Sheikhoun

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 24, 14:21 UTC+3
Federica Mogherini says the OPCW should conduct a transparent and open investigation into the incident with the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Moscow demands OPCW explain how White Helmets emerged unharmed in Syrian sarin attack

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Moscow expects the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to send its experts to the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun and the Shayrat airfield to probe the alleged chemical incident, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

‘We’ll be expecting that the OPCW will send its specialists after all to Khan Sheikhoun and Shayrat strictly on the basis of its mandate which requires ensuring the widest possible geographical representation of experts," the Russian foreign minister said.

"In order to make it sure that everything is transparent and is not shrouded into some secret from the member countries that pay for this mechanism to work," Lavrov said.

EU calls for transparent investigation

The OPCW should conduct a transparent and open investigation into the incident with the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Syrian city of Khan Shaykhun, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, said.

Read also

Lavrov slams allegations of Damascus using chemical weapons as ploy for ‘regime change’
Russian Foreign Ministry says no steps taken to investigate chemical incident in Syria
Chemical weapons watchdog confirms sarin or similar agent used in Khan Sheykhun
Defense Ministry: No complaints about chemical incidents in Syria's Idlib

"The war in Syria is causing an extreme number of civilian causalities, but when it gets to the use of chemical weapons, chemical components during the war, then we are on a different stage of atrocities and we are at a level of what amounts to a war crime, if that is proven to be the case," she noted. "This is why the European position on that is that a full transparent investigation has to be done by the OPCW and full accountability has to be guaranteed within the UN appropriate system."

Intra-Syrian talks 

Lavrov said on Monday he has informed Federica Mogherini about Moscow’s efforts towards Syrian settlement:

"We spoke about the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, first of all in Syria. Both we and the European Union cannot but be worried about what is going on in Libya, Iraq, Yemen. We told our partners about Russia’s efforts towards promoting settlement of the Syrian crisis by means of an inclusive nationwide dialogue with an active use of the Astana process."

"We expressed support to the United Nations-brokered intra-Syrian consultations in Geneva that are to rely exclusively on United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," Lavrov stressed.

Read also
Shayrat airbase: One of the major strongholds of Assad's Air Force

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Companies
OPCW
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
2
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
3
Berlin troubled over Jehovah’s Witnesses' ban in Russia
4
Lavrov notes anti-Russia sanctions brought up during talks with Mogherini
5
Kremlin says no grounds not to believe Chechen leader Kadyrov
6
Russia’s seaborne air defense system to receive three types of missiles
7
Russian diplomat warns about possible false flag near Damascus
TOP STORIES
Реклама