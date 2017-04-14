Back to Main page
Kremlin comments on possible Putin-Trump meeting

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 14, 15:15 UTC+3 BISHKEK
A White House spokesman earlier said that the decision on the meeting should be taken by the leaders
BISHKEK, April 14. /TASS/. Prospects of meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have not become clearer, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, they haven’t become so," Peskov said.

A White House spokesman earlier said that the decision on the meeting should be taken by the leaders.

Peskov earlier said that there wasn’t any substantive discussion on holding the meeting. He noted that the leaders of Finland and Slovenia earlier spoke about the readiness to host the meeting, but "no particular issues were discussed now."

"In this case, we can say that President Vladimir Putin is rather patient and consistent in his approaches and that’s why he is rather patient to wait for a clearer world outlook (of US side)," he said.

Show more
