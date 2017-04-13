Trump confident things will work fine between US, Russia

WASHINGTON, April 13. /TASS/. Things will work fine between the United States and Russia, US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.

"Things will work out fine between the U.S.A. and Russia. At the right time everyone will come to their senses and there will be lasting peace!" Trump wrote.

On April 12, during a joint press briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Trump said that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson "had a very successful meeting in Russia."

At the same time, Trump said that the US relations with Russia "may be at an all-time low." "Right now we’re not getting along with Russia at all," the US president added.