Lavrov says only time can heal damage done to US-Russia ties by Obama administration

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The crisis in the Russian-US relations that had occurred during the presidency of Barack Obama may be overcome only over the course of time and through serious efforts by both sides, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his address to the lower house of parliament, the State Duma.
"Time and a serious work is needed to overcome the gravest damage inflicted on Russian-US cooperation under Barack Obama," Lavrov stressed. "We, as Russian President Vladimir Putin said, are ready to do our part on revitalizing ties in the interests of our people, global security and stability."
Russia has no illusions about possibility of new reset with the US, he went on.
"We have no illusions that there will be a new reset with the US, we have no naive expectations whatsoever," the minister emphasized.