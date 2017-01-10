Diplomat says Obama administration’s sanctions damage US international image

Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - TimakovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 11, 2:10
International anti-doping agencies urge banning Russia from all sports competitionsSport January 11, 1:06
Dutch journalist says plane fragments can still be found at MH17 crash siteWorld January 10, 21:54
FIFA chief: Russia is ‘on track’ organizing 2017, 2018 tournamentsSport January 10, 20:52
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in CopenhagenWorld January 10, 20:36
Russian energy minister to attend monitoring committee meeting in ViennaBusiness & Economy January 10, 19:45
Russian ships cross Northern Sea Route westwards for first time in winterBusiness & Economy January 10, 19:34
Minsk respects Russia’s interests in allowing short visa-free trips for 80 statesWorld January 10, 19:19
Siberian killer and rapist of 22 women charged with 47 new murdersWorld January 10, 19:05
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The incumbent US administration is driving both its relations with Moscow and its international image into a corner with new anti-Russian sanctions, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Envoy for Human Rights, Democracy and Law Supremacy Konstantin Dolgov wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.
"The Obama administration convulsing in the agony of anti-Russian sanctions is driving not only the relations with Russia but also the US international image into a corner," the diplomat said.
On January 9, the US Department of the Treasury blacklisted five Russian individuals in connection with the Magnitsky Act for human rights abuses. Russian Investigative Committee head Alexander Bastrykin, Stanislav Gordiyevsky, Dmitry Kovtun, Andrei Lugovoi and Gennady Plaksin have been sanctioned. According to Russian media, Plaksin used to be Chairman of the Universal Savings Bank Board while Gordiyevsky used to work for the Investigative Committee.
As the news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday, a group of influential US senators has proposed new sanctions against Russian officials and also against those people who cooperate with the Russian defense or intelligence sectors. The legislative initiative envisages visa bans and a freeze on possible assets.