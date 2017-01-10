Back to Main page
US senators seek sanctions against Russian officials — media

World
January 10, 16:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Media reports say a bill proposed by US senators on new anti-Russia sanctions envisages visa bans for officials and a freeze on possible assets
1 pages in this article
© Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Read also
Kremlin says Russia ready for talks on normalizing ties with US even under sanctions

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. A bill proposed by US senators on new anti-Russia sanctions envisages visa bans for Russian officials and a freeze on possible assets, the news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday, referring to a preliminary summary of the legislation.

The bill also envisages restrictive measures for those who engage with the Russian defense or intelligence sectors, which could affect international companies doing business with Russia, Reuters reported.

The US senators argue that new sanctions should be slapped against Russia over its alleged cyberattacks against the US election system.

The document also seeks new anti-Russian sanctions over Russia’s actions in Ukraine and Syria, Reuters said.

According to Reuters, the bill mandates sanctions on investments of $20 million or more in Russia’s ability to develop its petroleum and natural gas resources. The bill is also expected to put into law four executive orders from the Obama administration on sanctions against Russia.

As was reported earlier on Tuesday, influential US Republican Senator John McCain and Democrats Ben Cardin and Robert Menendez will introduce legislation on Tuesday on imposing a wide range of sanctions on Russia over its alleged cyber activities.

Read also
Alexander Bastrykin, the chief of Russia’s Investigative Committee
US puts five more names on Magnitsky list of sanctioned Russians

On December 29, the outgoing US administration slapped new sanctions on Moscow over the alleged hacking into US political institutions. These sanctions apply to several Russian companies, the Federal Security Service and the Main Intelligence Agency of Russia’s General Staff. Besides that, the US authorities declared 35 Russian diplomats persona non grata and shut down two recreational compounds in New York and Maryland owned by the Russian government.

Moscow has repeatedly denied any role in cyberattacks. Commenting on the new sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they were a manifestation of aggression.

