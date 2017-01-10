Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin says Russia ready for talks on normalizing ties with US even under sanctions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 10, 14:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that relations between Moscow and Washington now are "at their lowest point"
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/ Mladen Antonov, Pool

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Moscow is ready for dialogue with Washington on normalizing bilateral relations even if sanctions are not lifted, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

Peskov answered a question on whether lifting anti-Russian restrictions is a necessary precondition for improving relations between Russia and the United States. The presidential spokesman said that bilateral relations now are "at their lowest point" and there were "completely different ways of normalizing them."

Read also
Russian diplomat says restoration of Russia-US ties will be long and difficult

"Certainly, sanctions are an element that very negatively affect bilateral relations, but still even under the backdrop of sanctions, Moscow would, undoubtedly, welcome any prospect for dialogue and it is ready for that," he stressed.

When asked to assess the outcome of Barack Obama’s policies, Peskov said this is a domestic issue for the United States and "we would not like to interfere here."

"We can only express our deepest regret that the second term of Mr. Obama’s presidency unfortunately saw a period of a rather unprecedented and prolonged deterioration in our bilateral relations," he noted.

Peskov stated that this meets neither the interests of Moscow, nor Washington and "we regret that this happened so." "At the same time, we still hope that in one way or another we will have the opportunity to embark on a more positive trajectory for building our relations with the US."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Sanctions Foreign policy
Persons
Barack Obama Dmitry Peskov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian MP says US airstrikes on village in Syria’s Idlib was provocation
2
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in Copenhagen
3
S-400 air defense systems regiment to assume combat duty in Northern Fleet
4
Russia’s Reserve Fund down 70 percent in 2016
5
Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - Timakova
6
FIFA chief: Russia is ‘on track’ organizing 2017, 2018 tournaments
7
Belarus introduces five-day visa-free travel for citizens of 80 countries
TOP STORIES
Реклама