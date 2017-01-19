Peskov dismisses allegations that Moscow took personal swipe at Obama

Activists in Berlin stage picket condemning Obama’s foreign policyWorld January 19, 21:17
Russian regulator promises to respond to any US restrictions of RT channelRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 19, 21:09
FIFA: Over 82,400 ticket requests applied globally for 2017 Confederations Cup in RussiaSport January 19, 20:17
Russia stands for developing legal tool to fight cyber hooliganismRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 19, 20:00
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministryMilitary & Defense January 19, 19:50
Former USSR leader receives Lithuanian court’s summons as witness in case over 1991 eventsWorld January 19, 19:29
FIDE chief says he plans to seek US entry after President-elect Trump’s inaugurationSport January 19, 18:56
Russian economy minister: Results of 2016 demonstrated adjustment to cheap oil, sanctionsBusiness & Economy January 19, 18:44
Russia ready to welcome Trump at economic forum in St. Petersburg — first deputy PMBusiness & Economy January 19, 18:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Moscow has never taken the liberty of making personal remarks about outgoing US President Barack Obama, but merely noted that bilateral relations with Washington had been deteriorating, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.
"Statements that our relations had worsened under Mr. Obama’s presidency were certainly made at all levels," Peskov said about the Russian authorities’ rhetoric concerning relations between Moscow and Washington.
"Regarding some personal remarks [about Obama], as far as I know nobody has ever taken such liberties at official levels, and that is without any doubt whatsoever. Moscow invariably shows respect for the president of any country, let alone the United States, and it always will."
For many years Washington has repeatedly taken unfriendly actions towards Moscow, such as attempts to upset the strategic balance and to finance political activity in Russia, Peskov said, adding that President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly emphasized that.
"For many years, say, for the past decade, the United States has repeatedly taken rather unfriendly actions towards our country, be it attempts to upset the strategic security balance (it is the missile defense system that I have in mind) and so on," Peskov said. "The aggressive behavior of secret services towards Russia, the illegal financing of various non-governmental organizations involved in political activity in Russia and so forth belong here, too."
"President Vladimir Putin and Russia have enough reasons to say that regrettably they saw no reciprocity on many occasions when they expressed the intention to build a good relationship with America," Peskov said.