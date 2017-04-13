Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin: Putin outlined causes of worsening Russia-US ties at meeting with Tillerson

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 13, 12:45 UTC+3
It is early to speak about a shift in the Russia-US relations after a meeting between Putin and Tillerson, the Kremlin spokesman said
Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the reasons behind the deterioration of Russian-US relations and also the prospects of Syrian settlement at the meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Moscow on Wednesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"President (Putin) gave a rather detailed account to his interlocutor (Tillerson) on his stance on the reasons that have led our bilateral relations to such a sad condition in which they are now," Peskov said.

Read also
Lavrov-Tillerson meeting round-up

Peskov noted that Putin just made an analysis of the situation and the Kremlin expects that this information will be brought to the notice of US President Donald Trump. "The president shared his analysis and his vision of precursors of the current crisis in bilateral relations," Peskov said.

"This makes it clear what, according to our view, had brought us to such a bilateral deadlock over the past several years," he added.

At the meeting, the sides had a rather "substantive" discussion on the Syrian crisis. "The president outlined our vision of the current situation and the prospects of developing this situation," he said.

It is early to speak about a shift in the Russia-US relations after a meeting between Putin and Tillerson but the talk was constructive, Peskov said.

In response to a question about whether it was possible to speak about a shift in the relations between the two countries following the results of the meeting, the Kremlin spokesman said: "No, it can’t [be said so]. It is early so far."

Putin and Tillerson didn’t raise the issue of the Russian leader’s meeting with US President Donald Trump, according to Peskov.

"No," the spokesman said in reply to a question about whether such a prospect had been discussed at a meeting in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

Peskov also said that Putin did not discuss the Ukrainian crisis in detail at a meeting with Tillerson.

Read also
Lavrov-Tillerson meeting round-up

"There was no detailed discussion of Ukraine," Peskov said.

The Ukrainian issue was on the agenda of Tillerson’s talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow on Wednesday.

Lavrov said after the talks that Moscow and Washington agree the Minsk agreements on the Ukrainian conflict settlement should be implemented. He also said the two countries will continue bilateral contacts on this issue

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
2
Hundreds poisoned in US-led coalition’s strike on IS depot in Deir ez-Zor
3
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
4
Kremlin says strident rhetoric of Russia's deputy UN ambassador was reasonable
5
Kremlin: Putin outlined causes of worsening Russia-US ties at meeting with Tillerson
6
Putin to hold talks with China’s top-level officials next week
7
Press review: Tillerson's Moscow visit wrap-up and Kazakhstan's alphabet swap
TOP STORIES
Реклама