Trump says will talk to Putin soon

World
January 27, 8:17 updated at: January 27, 8:17 UTC+3 NEW YORK
The Russian president's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that no agreement had yet been reached on the talk
©  AP Photo/Evan Vucci

NEW YORK, January 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he planned to have a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days.

When asked in a Fox News interview whether he communicated with Putin after his inauguration on January 20, Trump replied that no such conversation has taken place so far.

"He called me after I won, but I haven’t had a discussion, but I understand we will be having a discussion soon," he said.

CNN said Thursday, citing administration sources, that the two leaders may talk by phone on Saturday.

The White House has so far left a TASS request for a comment on the issue unanswered.

The Russian president's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that no agreement had yet been reached on the talk.

On January 21, the spokesman said the talk to greet Trump on taking the office may take place "within a few days," describing it as a "protocol-based obligation."

Relations with Russia 

Trump said in an interview with Fox News it would be mutually beneficial for Washington and Moscow to have improved ties.

"I don’t know [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, but if we can get along with Russia that’s a great thing, it’s good for Russia, it’s good for us," Trump said. "We go out together and knock the hell out of ISIS [the Islamic State terrorist group outlawed in Russia]."

"Because that's the real sickness, you know the whole ISIS thing is the real sickness," Trump said.

