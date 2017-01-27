Putin-Trump phone talk scheduled for Saturday — Kremlin

Putin-Trump phone talk scheduled for Saturday — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 27, 9:32
MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump plan to hold a phone conversation on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.
"Yes, I confirm this," Peskov said.
US media reports earlier said that Trump, who was sworn in as the 45th US president on January 20, will hold a phone conversation with Putin on Saturday.
Trump said in a Fox News interview on Thursday he planned to have a phone conversation with Putin in the coming days. "He [Putin] called me after I won, but I haven’t had a discussion, but I understand we will be having a discussion soon," he said.
The US leader also said that it would be mutually beneficial for Washington and Moscow to have improved ties. "I don’t know Putin, but if we can get along with Russia that’s a great thing, it’s good for Russia, it’s good for us," Trump said. "We go out together and knock the hell out of ISIS [the Islamic State terrorist group outlawed in Russia]."