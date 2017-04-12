Putin receives US Secretary of State, Russian Foreign Minister

Armored buses may be an option to protect footballers — Russia’s football executiveSport April 12, 20:08
MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has received US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Kremlin after they concluded talks, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is receiving US Secretary of State Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in the Kremlin," he said without providing details.
Earlier on Wednesday, Peskov said that Putin could receive the Russian foreign minister and the US secretary of they considered it reasonable to brief the president on the outcome of their talks. "There is such a possibility," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked if Putin could receive the two top diplomats on Wednesday.
"As you know, talks between the Russian foreign minister and the (US) secretary of state are underway, if they consider it reasonable to brief the president on the outcome of their talks, we will inform you in due manner," Peskov told reporters.