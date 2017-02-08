Russia preparing to transfer naturally enriched uranium to Iran

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russia is preparing to hand over a batch of naturally enriched uranium to Iran in exchange for heavy water, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan told TASS in an interview on Wednesday.

"Arrangements [on heavy water between Russia and Iran - TASS] are implemented according to provisions of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) under control of the IAEA and P5+1 representatives," the diplomat said.

"Information of Associated Press [that Iran will receive 130 tonnes of natural uranium to compensate heavy water export - TASS] corresponds to facts," Dzhagaryan said. "Russia has already received heavy water; Russia is currently preparing to deliver a batch of naturally enriched uranium to Iran," the Ambassador said.

Iran is bound to sell surplus of heavy water available with it on the global market within the nuclear deal implementation framework.