Russia will use Iran's airbase to fight terrorists if necessary, envoy says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 08, 16:09 UTC+3
In August 2016 Russian military used Shahid Nojed airbase in Iran to deliver airstrikes on terrorists in Syria
Russian long range bomber taking off from a base in Iran, August 16, 2016

Russian long range bomber taking off from a base in Iran, August 16, 2016

© Russian Defense Ministry Press Service Photo via AP

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces will use Iran’s military infrastructure for operations against terrorists in Syria if Moscow and Tehran deem it necessary, Russian ambassador in the Islamic Republic Levan Dzhagaryan said in an interview with TASS.

"If the leadership of the two countries will consider it necessary to use the Iranian military infrastructure to combat terrorism in Syria or elsewhere, such steps will be taken," the diplomat said.

In August 2016 Russian military used Shahid Nojed airbase in Iran to deliver airstrikes on terrorists in Syria. In December Iran’s Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan said Terhan was ready to consider Russia’s request on the use of the airbase but no talks on the issue were underway.

Reports on delivery of S-400 missile systems inconsistent with reality

Dzhagaryan said the reports of Russia’s alleged plans to deliver S-400 antiaircraft missile systems to Iran are inconsistent with reality.

"Periodically appearing media reports about the possible delivery of S-400 complexes have nothing to do with reality," he said.

By now, Moscow has fully closed a contract for the delivery of S-300 complexes to Iran, the Russian diplomat said.

"Last year, Russia finished completely the fulfillment of its obligations for the delivery of S-300 air defense systems to Iran," the ambassador said.

Iran shows interest in many Russian projects

Iran takes interest in many Russian projects in the sphere of military-technical cooperation, including Sukhoi-27, Dzhagarian told TASS in an interview.

"Cooperation between Russia and Iran proceeds in many fields, including the military-technical sphere," the diplomat said. "The two countries’ defense ministries are currently in talks at different levels on many projects of interest to Iran."

"It is common knowledge that the Russian aerobatic demonstration team Russian Knights (flying Sukhoi-27 jets) participated in the Iran Airshow-2016 on Kish island last November," Dzhagarian said. He recalled that Iran’s Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan and a number of Iranian defense-industrial complex officials were able to see for themselves the capabilities of Russian planes.

"Hossein Dehghan also visited a static exhibition of Sukhoi-27 fighter jets," the ambassador said.

Show more
