Lavrov believes Kiev uses tensions in Donbass to distract attention from Minsk accords

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Growing tensions in Ukraine could benefit Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko who is seeking to distract the world’s attention from Kiev’s inability to implement the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Media outlets such as Radio Liberty and the Foreign Policy Magazine, receiving funds particularly from the US Department of State, are now saying that the current tensions (in Donbass) could benefit, first and foremost, the Poroshenko regime, seeking to distract attention from its inability to implement its obligations and to make the (Trump) administration believe that it is Russia who is to blame," Lavrov said.

"If someone hopes that all Ukraine’s problems will be solved as soon as Kiev regains full control of Donbass, they are wrong for it is impossible. It is clear for everybody in Europe, including Paris, Berlin and Brussels, as well as in the US, even the previous US administration came to understand it in the end," Lavrov stressed. "This is why Kiev cannot avoid fulfilling its obligations under the Minsk agreements."

According to the Russian foreign minister, the Normandy Quartet has been drawing up a road map that would coordinate steps aimed at implementing the Minsk agreements. "These processes should go together," Lavrov noted. "The president (of Russia Vladimir Putin) spoke about it in detail at a press conference in Budapest."