OSCE chairman-in-office says Ukrainian conflict remains one of top priorities

TSKHINVAL, February 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian conflict remains one of the OSCE Chairmanship’s priorities, OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz said at a meeting of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) held in the Ergneti settlement located on the South Ossetian-Georgian border.

"The conflict in eastern Ukraine is one of our main priorities for today," Kurz said responding to a question by a TASS correspondent.

He did not give a direct response when asked if he was going to visit Donbass in the coming days, taking into account the deteriorating situation in Avdeyevka and Yasinovataya. "Not today," Kurz said adding "I was twice in Ukraine this year, once in eastern Ukraine, once in Kiev."