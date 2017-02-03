Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat says no excuse for barbaric attack on Donetsk

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 03, 11:20 UTC+3
Maria Zakharova stated that Kiev has a strange way of demonstrating the unity of its country and the people
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. There can be no excuse for the barbarous attack on Donetsk, Kiev has trampled upon all moral norms, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"Overnight Donetsk was heavily bombarded by the Ukrainian military," the Russian diplomat said. "The city’s residential areas were shelled dozens of times with heavy guns as well as Uragan and Grad multiple rocket launchers. As a result, several civilians were killed and many, particularly children, suffered wounds, much damage was inflicted," Zakharova added.

Gallery
12 photo

The aftermath of shelling in Eastern Ukraine

"This barbaric attack cannot be justified, Kiev has violated not only the Geneva Convention for the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, dated August 12, 1949, but also trampled upon all moral norms," she went on to say. "Only barbarians can bombard a sleeping city and kill innocent people, we have no other name for those who carried out this attack."

The diplomat pointed to the Ukrainian authorities’ response who, in her words, "are not only unwilling to accept responsibility but do not hesitate to boast of their military’s actions in Donbass."

Kiev is shamelessly demonstrating its actions in Donbass, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added:

"The delivery of strikes by heavy artillery - is this how Kiev is demonstrating the unity of its country and the people?"

"Today Kiev is not only expressing no concern over a new spiral of the crisis but is showing off without any compunction its actions in Donbass and even used the UN Security Council venue for this," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

Attacks on journalists 

Russia is concerned about the shelling of journalists in the Donbass region by Ukrainian units, this is a gross violation of norms and standards of international law, Maria Zakharova noted: 

"We are profoundly concerned about the safety of journalists in the region," she noted. "On January 31, reporters of the NTV network, RT stringers, and a cameraman of the Lifenews TV channel came under artillery fire from the Ukrainian armed forces in Donetsk’s Kiev district."

"The Russian Investigative Committee is establishing the circumstances of the incident," the diplomat said. "We regard this incident as a gross violation of human rights and norms of international law."

Read also

Diplomat says OSCE monitors turn blind eye on Ukrainian tanks in Donbass
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass
Red Cross says ready for humanitarian mediation in East Ukraine
Putin: Kiev needs money, aggravates situation in Donbass to show itself off as victim
Russia’s upper house speaker says Kiev will inevitably stand trial for war in Donbass

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says no excuse for barbaric attack on Donetsk
2
Lavrov tells Tillerson he is ready for dialogue — Foreign Ministry
3
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
4
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security Service
5
UN reports ‘heavy losses’ among Kiev troops, militia in Avdeyevka
6
Scientists not allowed to land on sub-Antarctic island
7
Bolshoi confirms resignation of prima ballerina Maria Alexandrova
TOP STORIES
Реклама