Red Cross says ready for humanitarian mediation in East Ukraine

GENEVA, February 3. /TASS/. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) expressed its deep concern over the dire humanitarian situation in eastern Ukraine, where hundreds of civilians are affected by the ongoing hostilities, and expressed readiness to mediate humanitarian efforts in the zone of conflict.

"It is ready to act as a neutral intermediary to enhance the protection of civilians and the infrastructure needed for their survival," the committee said in a statement.

Alain Aeschlimann, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Ukraine, said the organization is "very concerned at the impact on civilians triggered by this escalation in fighting."

"Several vital installations, including electricity and water lines, have been targeted, with potentially tremendous humanitarian consequences for hundreds of thousands of people on each side of the front line," he said. "The main priority is to restore power and repair the damaged water line."

The committee called for a "reinforced ceasefire" in order to enable repair teams to fix the damaged infrastructure.