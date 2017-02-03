Back to Main page
Over 2,000 civilians killed since East Ukraine conflict broke out - UN

World
February 03, 5:23 UTC+3 UN
Almost 10,000 people have been killed in total, including Ukrainian armed forces and civilians
UN, February 3. /TASS/. The conflict in eastern Ukraine claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people, including more than 2,000 civilians, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman told the UN Security Council.

UN reports ‘heavy losses’ among Kiev troops, militia in Avdeyevka

"Almost 10,000 people have been killed (Ukrainian armed forces, civilians and members of armed groups), and over 23,000 injured since the beginning of the conflict, according to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU)," Feltman said.

"Over 2,000 of those killed were civilians," he added.

Show more
