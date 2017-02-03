Over 2,000 civilians killed since East Ukraine conflict broke out - UN

UN reports ‘heavy losses’ among Kiev troops, militia in AvdeyevkaWorld February 03, 3:36
Ships of Russian Baltic Fleet to make voyage to Antarctica this yearMilitary & Defense February 03, 2:13
Kiev uses situation in Avdeyevka as pretext to ditch Minsk deal - ChurkinWorld February 03, 2:12
Sanctions to remain until Crimea returns to Ukraine — US DiplomatWorld February 03, 1:36
Bolshoi confirms resignation of prima ballerina Maria AlexandrovaSociety & Culture February 03, 1:33
Voronezh plant to start producing systems for Federation spacecraft in 2017Science & Space February 02, 23:53
Russian experts arrive in Egypt to inspect Cairo airportWorld February 02, 23:48
Two injured as Ukrainian military shells DonetskWorld February 02, 23:45
Russian paralympians to take part in 18 world championships this yearSport February 02, 23:41
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
UN, February 3. /TASS/. The conflict in eastern Ukraine claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people, including more than 2,000 civilians, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman told the UN Security Council.
"Almost 10,000 people have been killed (Ukrainian armed forces, civilians and members of armed groups), and over 23,000 injured since the beginning of the conflict, according to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU)," Feltman said.
"Over 2,000 of those killed were civilians," he added.