Over 2,000 civilians killed since East Ukraine conflict broke out - UN

UN, February 3. /TASS/. The conflict in eastern Ukraine claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people, including more than 2,000 civilians, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman told the UN Security Council.

"Almost 10,000 people have been killed (Ukrainian armed forces, civilians and members of armed groups), and over 23,000 injured since the beginning of the conflict, according to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU)," Feltman said.

"Over 2,000 of those killed were civilians," he added.