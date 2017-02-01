Back to Main page
Russia’s upper house speaker says Kiev will inevitably stand trial for war in Donbass

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 01, 16:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW
In the past two days, armed clashes intensified in Donbass close to the line separating the areas controlled by the Kiev government and the self-proclaimed republics of eastern Ukraine
© Valentin Sprinchak/TASS

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko has said she has no doubt that the Ukrainian authorities will face trial for the war in Donbass.

"I have no doubt that sooner or later there will be trial over the people who are at war in Donbass with their own people," Matviyenko said. The images provided by journalists these days will serve as evidence of crimes committed by Ukraine’s forces and people who gave the orders, she said.

Read also
Kremlin aide warns Kiev may try to use Donbass escalation to give up Minsk accords

The upper house speaker also considers as provocation the actions of Ukraine’s authorities near the industrial zone of Avdeyevka, where fighting has escalated over the past days.

"Global practice shows that there is no military solution to domestic conflicts. The Kiev authorities should know about this, but they deliberately carry out provocations," Matviyenko stressed.

Kiev is doing this "to attract the dwindling attention to Ukraine in order to implement the mission set before them by their sponsors: to finally drive a wedge between the Ukrainian and Russian people to depict Russia as an aggressor and demand sanctions." In the past two days, armed clashes intensified near the town of Avdeyevka and the settlement of Yasinovataya close to the line separating the areas controlled by the Kiev government and the self-proclaimed republics of eastern Ukraine. The Kiev government blamed the eastern Ukrainian militia for the escalation of the conflict.

However, according to the military authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, the Ukrainian servicemen launched their offense as early as Sunday evening, but had to withdraw to their initial positions due to fierce resistance.

The UN Security Council expressed grave concern about the "dangerous deterioration" of the situation in eastern Ukraine and its severe impact on the local civilian population and called for an immediate return to ceasefire.

