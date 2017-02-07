Merkel says new Normandy format steps agreed with Putin on Ukraine

Pentagon says no dialogue with Russia on joining forces in SyriaWorld February 07, 19:54
Russian Olympic chief pledges support for all national track and field athletesSport February 07, 19:51
Russian diplomat urges world community to think about how to build relations with KievRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 07, 19:39
Russian ambassador says EU in panic over Trump’s presidencyRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 07, 19:16
Russian Far Eastern Safari Park marks 10 years anniversarySociety & Culture February 07, 18:43
Russia’s military hardware exports yield $15 bln for state coffers — PMMilitary & Defense February 07, 18:35
Development of Arctic boosts demand for qualified specialists — expertsBusiness & Economy February 07, 18:34
Lavrov believes Kiev uses tensions in Donbass to distract attention from Minsk accordsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 07, 18:25
Three Russian cities able to bid for hosting 2028 Olympic Games — Russia’s Olympic chiefSport February 07, 18:10
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WARSAW, February 7. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed during their phone talk on Tuesday new Normandy format steps on settling the Ukrainian crisis, Germany’s leader said.
"I have again talked to President Vladimir Putin today because we’re concerned over the situation in east Ukraine," the German chancellor said at a press conference in Warsaw after talks with Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo.
"We have agreed on further steps that can be taken within the Normandy format," she added.