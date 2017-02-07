Merkel says new Normandy format steps agreed with Putin on Ukraine

WARSAW, February 7. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed during their phone talk on Tuesday new Normandy format steps on settling the Ukrainian crisis, Germany’s leader said.

"I have again talked to President Vladimir Putin today because we’re concerned over the situation in east Ukraine," the German chancellor said at a press conference in Warsaw after talks with Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo.

"We have agreed on further steps that can be taken within the Normandy format," she added.