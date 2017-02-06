Back to Main page
Kremlin calls situation in Donbass solely internal Ukrainian conflict

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 06, 13:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"There is no conflict between Ukraine and Russia," Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
© AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. There is no conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian Presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Monday.

"There is no conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Donbass is solely an internal Ukrainian conflict," the Kremlin spokesman said commenting on the White House's statement after a phone conversation between US and Ukrainian Presidents, Donald Trump and Pyotr Poroshenko.

The press service of the White House reported, in particular, that Trump during his talks with Poroshenko over the phone discussed a number of issues, including Ukraine’s conflict with Russia that has lasted for a long time.

Peskov said that the Russian side will be only glad if contacts of the US and Ukrainian presidents contribute to resolving the conflict in Donbass.

When asked if it’s important for the Kremlin whether the US leader holds talks first with his Ukrainian or Russian counterpart, Peskov said he could not comment on "the foreign policy priorities of other countries, including the United States."

"If these meetings in any case somehow contribute to settling the inter-Ukrainian conflict, we will be only glad," Peskov said.

