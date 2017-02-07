Kremlin says Russia views NATO expansion negatively

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry officially calls Russian plane crash over Sinai act of terrorWorld February 07, 13:04
MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russia has a negative attitude towards the possibility of NATO’s further eastward expansion, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.
"In any case, even if one brushes aside media reports and statements, Russia’s attitude to NATO’s further expansion to the East is well known and this attitude is negative," Peskov said.
He acknowledged that he would not like to make comments on media reports, "the more so since we have heard Michael Flynn (US presidential national security adviser) make no statements on that score."
"There have been no official statements," Peskov said.
Earlier, the media said that the Trump Administration was prepared to give its consent to Montenegro’s accession to NATO and that Flynn would advise the US president to support Montenegro’s decision to join NATO.