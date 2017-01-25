Back to Main page
Lavrov points to Moscow’s reciprocal measures for NATO steps changing situation in Europe

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 25, 13:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Russian top diplomat stresses Russia is a peaceful country
© EPA PHOTO BELGA/BENOIT DOPPAGNE

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Moscow has been taking reciprocal measures for NATO’s steps aimed at changing the military and political situation in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said addressing the State Duma (lower house of parliament).

"Together with other agencies, we have been taking reciprocal measures for NATO’s steps aimed at changing the military and political situation in Europe, including its military build-up near Russia’s borders and the establishment of the United States’ global missile defense system facilities, particularly in Europe," the top diplomat said.

Lavrov added that Russia was a peaceful country. "But our love for peace relies on our capability and readiness to ensure the safety of the country’s citizens at all times," the foreign minister stressed.

