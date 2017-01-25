Lavrov points to Moscow’s reciprocal measures for NATO steps changing situation in Europe

The Russian hockey amazonsSport January 25, 14:28
MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Moscow has been taking reciprocal measures for NATO’s steps aimed at changing the military and political situation in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said addressing the State Duma (lower house of parliament).
"Together with other agencies, we have been taking reciprocal measures for NATO’s steps aimed at changing the military and political situation in Europe, including its military build-up near Russia’s borders and the establishment of the United States’ global missile defense system facilities, particularly in Europe," the top diplomat said.
Lavrov added that Russia was a peaceful country. "But our love for peace relies on our capability and readiness to ensure the safety of the country’s citizens at all times," the foreign minister stressed.