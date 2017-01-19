NATO seeks constructive dialogue with Russia — Stoltenberg

Activists in Berlin stage picket condemning Obama’s foreign policyWorld January 19, 21:17
Russian regulator promises to respond to any US restrictions of RT channelRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 19, 21:09
FIFA: Over 82,400 ticket requests applied globally for 2017 Confederations Cup in RussiaSport January 19, 20:17
Russia stands for developing legal tool to fight cyber hooliganismRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 19, 20:00
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministryMilitary & Defense January 19, 19:50
Former USSR leader receives Lithuanian court’s summons as witness in case over 1991 eventsWorld January 19, 19:29
FIDE chief says he plans to seek US entry after President-elect Trump’s inaugurationSport January 19, 18:56
Russian economy minister: Results of 2016 demonstrated adjustment to cheap oil, sanctionsBusiness & Economy January 19, 18:44
Russia ready to welcome Trump at economic forum in St. Petersburg — first deputy PMBusiness & Economy January 19, 18:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told CNBC on Thursday that it is impossible to isolate Russia and the alliance is set to have a constructive dialogue with Moscow.
"The important thing is that we, NATO, also want dialogue with Russia. Russia is our biggest neighbor and Russia is there to stay, we cannot isolate Russia. NATO does not want a new Cold War," Stoltenberg said.
NATO seeks more constructive relations with Russia, he said. "As long as we are strong, then we can also engage in political dialogue with Russia, try to defuse the tensions."