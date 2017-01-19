NATO seeks constructive dialogue with Russia — Stoltenberg

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told CNBC on Thursday that it is impossible to isolate Russia and the alliance is set to have a constructive dialogue with Moscow.

"The important thing is that we, NATO, also want dialogue with Russia. Russia is our biggest neighbor and Russia is there to stay, we cannot isolate Russia. NATO does not want a new Cold War," Stoltenberg said.

NATO seeks more constructive relations with Russia, he said. "As long as we are strong, then we can also engage in political dialogue with Russia, try to defuse the tensions."