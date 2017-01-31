Russia expects NATO’s constructive response to proposals on reducing risks

BRUSSELS, January 31. /TASS/. Russia has put forward proposals to the North Atlantic Alliance on launching discussions on security and stability issues and is waiting for a constructive response, Russia's Envoy to NATO Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Germany’s NDR broadcaster.

"We suggested beginning technical military discussions to consider all issues linked to military security and stability," the Russian diplomat said. "These proposals are still at the negotiating table. We believe that NATO will sooner or later give a constructive answer."

Grushko said Russia "offered the United States to discuss amendments to the current bilateral agreements and agree on the maximum and minimum distance at which vessels and aircraft of both sides can approach each other."

At the NATO-Russia Council meeting at the level of ambassadors in December 2016, Russia called on the alliance to stop military activity near its borders.

"We stated that the situation in European security continues deteriorating. The major negative factor is the continuing reinforcement of NATO’s eastern flank, deployment there of forces and means of US and its allies and also military buildup along Russia’s borders," Grushko said.

"These steps weaken regional security, including security of those countries of the alliance where defense is allegedly supposed to be enhanced by these measures," he said.