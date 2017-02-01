Russian Defense Ministry keeps close watch on NATO drills in Black Sea

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry keeps a close watch on the situation in the Black Sea, where NATO is conducting naval exercises, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

"As you may know, a large group of ships will participate in the Black Sea exercise. Some are already there while others are still on the way. The General Staff and the commander of the Southern Military District have naturally taken all measures to keep a close watch on this group and its activities in the Black Sea. Currently we can see and keep under control everything that is happening there," Shoigu said.

"We hope that the exercises will be held in the most safe environment and without any challenges to Russia. Otherwise we will be ready to take on these challenges," he added.