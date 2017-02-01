Back to Main page
Russian Defense Ministry keeps close watch on NATO drills in Black Sea

Military & Defense
February 01, 13:16 UTC+3
According to the Russian defense minister, the military is "keeping under control everything that is happening in the Black Sea"
© AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Read also
NATO concerned about Trump calling alliance obsolete

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry keeps a close watch on the situation in the Black Sea, where NATO is conducting naval exercises, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

"As you may know, a large group of ships will participate in the Black Sea exercise. Some are already there while others are still on the way. The General Staff and the commander of the Southern Military District have naturally taken all measures to keep a close watch on this group and its activities in the Black Sea. Currently we can see and keep under control everything that is happening there," Shoigu said.

"We hope that the exercises will be held in the most safe environment and without any challenges to Russia. Otherwise we will be ready to take on these challenges," he added. 

Opinion

Author: ALEXANDROVA Lyudmila Alexandrova
Lyudmila

Analysts: NATO unlikely to change strategy even if it agrees to cooperate with Russia

Companies
NATO Russian Defense Ministry
