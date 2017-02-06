Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat blames Kiev for military hardware pullback failure

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 06, 20:10 UTC+3
The Russian OSCE ambassador says extended Normandy Four format unlikely to anticipate settlement in Donbass
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

MOSCOW, February 6./TASS/. The pullback of military hardware in Donbass on February 5 failed to take place due to Kiev’s acts of provocation, Russia’s OSCE Ambassador Alexander Lukashevich told Rossiya 24 television.

"Of course, there was a talk of the situation after the Contact Group’s decision on weapons pullback by February 5. Sadly, nothing was done because of continuing acts of provocation from Kiev that continues shelling and pulls in hardware," he said.

Read also

Kremlin calls situation in Donbass solely internal Ukrainian conflict
Kremlin urges to persuade Kiev to abandon 'criminal attacks' on Donbass
Putin: Kiev needs money, aggravates situation in Donbass to show itself off as victim
Diplomat says OSCE monitors turn blind eye on Ukrainian tanks in Donbass
Russia’s upper house speaker says Kiev will inevitably stand trial for war in Donbass

According to the diplomat, although the OSCE’s Special Monitoring Mission "fixes a lot of violations on both sides," provocative activities of the Ukrainian authorities cause a great damage to ceasefire efforts.

"The armed forces of Ukraine had clearly triggered a new spiral of tension in Donbass, to which a special report of the mission of January 30 pointed," the Russian permanent representative to the European security agency said.

"We will urge the OSCE Mission to be not a mere passive onlooker but to act as a mechanism pushing the parties towards fulfilling their liabilities," he said. "Even if it is not envisaged by the Mission’s mandate, but the very logic of its activities must be based on the necessity of not simply monitoring and verifying but also on the necessity of compelling the parties to implement their liabilities."

He said that the Mission’s mandate is highly unlikely to be stopped soon. "I have no information that anyone is interested in closing this European, or even international, verification mechanism that is acting on behalf of European society and even broader," Lukashevich added.

Participants of the Contact Group on settlement in Donbass agreed on February 1 on the withdrawal of weapons and military hardware to the storage facilities by February 5.

Normandy format

He added that extended Normandy Four format unlikely to anticipate settlement in Donbass.

"Naturally, this topic is outside the OSCE agenda as the Normandy Four format is a higher degree of interaction between the four countries," he said. "It is an important instrument designed to help solve the problems of the Ukrainian settlement."

"As for possible extension of the Normandy format, I don’t think, and this is my personal opinion, that it might hasten settlement in any way, at least now," he said. "It’s more likely that the Ukrainian partners would seek to enhance their positions thanks to the West’s influence and would try to rebuild the entire logic of political settlement."

According to the Russian diplomat, the Normandy format has become one of the driving forces of the entire settlement process.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin wants apology from Fox News for calling Putin 'killer'
2
Russian diplomat: Moscow will not even discuss criteria for lifting sanctions with US
3
Russian diplomat blames Kiev for military hardware pullback failure
4
FSB explains reason for introduction of border zone on frontier with Belarus
5
UN reports ‘heavy losses’ among Kiev troops, militia in Avdeyevka
6
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
7
Russia's Finance Ministry says oil prices may hover around $40-60 per barrel in 2017-2019
TOP STORIES
Реклама