Lavrov says Normandy Four, US agree there can be no alternative to Minsk agreements

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The Normandy Quartet countries and the US agree that there is no alternative to the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said addressing the State Duma (lower house of parliament).

"Contacts with our foreign counterparts, including members of the Normandy Quartet and the US, show that everybody understands there can be no alternative to the implementation of the Minsk agreements," the top diplomat noted.

Most EU countries see Kiev does not want to fulfill the Minsk accords, he went on. Lavrov said there are no signs of Ukrainian authorities’ willingness to come to terms.

"We have not yet seen any signs of Ukrainian authorities’ willingness to negotiate. One of the latest examples of this is (Ukrainian) President Poroshenko’s recent statement in which he said that Kiev would not take any steps to implement the political provisions of the Minsk agreements until its security demands were not granted," the Russian top diplomat said.