Russia’s energy minister to meet oil, foreign ministers of Venezuela

MOSCOW, February 06. /TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will meet Venezuela’s newly appointed Oil Minister Nelson Martinez and Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez, a representative of the Russian Ministry told TASS on Monday.
"There will be a meeting with the Oil Minister and with the Foreign Minister [of Venezuela - TASS]," the source said.
It was reported earlier Nelson Martinez succeeded to Eulogio Del Pino, who was approved in the office of the chief executive of the national oil and gas company PDVSA.