Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s energy minister to meet oil, foreign ministers of Venezuela

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 06, 14:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 06. /TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will meet Venezuela’s newly appointed Oil Minister Nelson Martinez and Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez, a representative of the Russian Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"There will be a meeting with the Oil Minister and with the Foreign Minister [of Venezuela - TASS]," the source said.

It was reported earlier Nelson Martinez succeeded to Eulogio Del Pino, who was approved in the office of the chief executive of the national oil and gas company PDVSA.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat: Moscow will not even discuss criteria for lifting sanctions with US
2
Kremlin disagrees with Trump's claims Iran is 'terrorist state number one'
3
Kremlin calls situation in Donbass solely internal Ukrainian conflict
4
Kremlin wants apology from Fox News for calling Putin 'killer'
5
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
6
World’s longest non-stop flight required 1,100 cups of coffee and tea for passengers
7
Russia concerned over growing IS influence in Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry
TOP STORIES
Реклама