Moscow says determination for joint work already seen in contacts with Trump

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 02, 11:37 UTC+3
The US wants to work together in a business-like manner, the Russian diplomat stressed
© AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The readiness to cooperate without ‘phobias’ is already felt in contacts with the members of US President Donald Trump’s administration, head of the North America Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry Georgy Borisenko said.

The diplomat, who attended a roundtable on the Russian-US relations under the new US administration held at the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, recalled the January 28 phone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

He said their first phone talk took place on November 14 shortly after Trump won the presidential election. "But now this was already a conversation between the two presidents," Borisenko said. "It lasted 45 minutes and was very substantive in terms of topics, and, most importantly, was held in a constructive and warm atmosphere."

"The willingness of the US side to work together in a business-like manner, without phobias and for mutual interests, was felt," Borisenko said. "This determination is already seen in contacts with Trump’s team."

"Over the past years of Barack Obama’s presidency we almost got unaccustomed to this. It should be stated that since 2012 the Obama administration started ruining the foundation of cooperation," he said.

