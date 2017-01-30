Kremlin says 'it's not our business' to comment on Trump's entry ban

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not commenting on US President Donald Trump’s decision to temporarily ban entry from several Middle Eastern and African countries, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world - a horrible mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 January 2017

"It is not our business," the Kremlin spokesman said in reply to a journalists’ request to comment on the US president’s decision.

US President Trump signed two executive orders last Friday to suspend the admission of refugees and tighten immigration policy. In his orders, the US president instructed the US Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security to suspend for 120 days the refugee admission program. Trump also cut considerably the quota of refugees admission.

Also, the US president’s executive order has banned nationals from several countries mostly with the Muslim population to enter the United States for at least the next 90 days.

As the US media reported, the executive order applied to nationals from Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Syria, Somalia and Sudan.