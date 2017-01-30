Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin says 'it's not our business' to comment on Trump's entry ban

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 30, 14:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW
As the US media said, the executive order applied to nationals from Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Syria, Somalia and Sudan
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not commenting on US President Donald Trump’s decision to temporarily ban entry from several Middle Eastern and African countries, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"It is not our business," the Kremlin spokesman said in reply to a journalists’ request to comment on the US president’s decision.

Read also
Kremlin spokesman: 'Trump is not our guy, he is America's'

US President Trump signed two executive orders last Friday to suspend the admission of refugees and tighten immigration policy. In his orders, the US president instructed the US Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security to suspend for 120 days the refugee admission program. Trump also cut considerably the quota of refugees admission.

Also, the US president’s executive order has banned nationals from several countries mostly with the Muslim population to enter the United States for at least the next 90 days.

As the US media reported, the executive order applied to nationals from Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Syria, Somalia and Sudan.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy Middle East and North Africa
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top diplomat comments on first Putin-Trump conversation
2
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet
3
Russia ready to assist Iraq in fighting Islamic State
4
Russia ready to offer again its MiG-35 fighter jet to India
5
Experts comment on Lithuanian MP’s claims regarding Russia's Kaliningrad
6
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet
7
Russia seeks to solve Africa’s problems and fight terrorism — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Реклама