Russian foreign minister assesses Syrian settlement prospects as ‘fairly good’

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday he believed the prospects of the Syrian settlement were ‘fairly good.’
"Fairly good," the Russian foreign minister said in reply to a question about the prospects of the Syrian settlement after the Astana talks.
When asked about the steps that had to be taken, Lavrov said: "it is necessary to work, work and again work."
As Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, representatives of Syria’s both internal and external opposition had been invited to a meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov in Moscow on January 27.