Russian foreign minister assesses Syrian settlement prospects as 'fairly good'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 26, 13:36 UTC+3
Representatives of Syria's both internal and external opposition have been invited to a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov in Moscow on January 27
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday he believed the prospects of the Syrian settlement were ‘fairly good.’

"Fairly good," the Russian foreign minister said in reply to a question about the prospects of the Syrian settlement after the Astana talks.

When asked about the steps that had to be taken, Lavrov said: "it is necessary to work, work and again work."

As Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, representatives of Syria’s both internal and external opposition had been invited to a meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov in Moscow on January 27.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
