Senator dismisses allegations of ‘political goals’ in Russia’s presence in Syria

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The operation of Russia’s Aerospace Force in Syria is aimed only at combating terrorism and has no political goals, Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for International Affairs Konstantin Kosachev said at a meeting with a delegation of the Syrian opposition.

"The aim of the Aerospace Force’s operation is to destroy terrorists. We don’t have any other goals, either political or economic, although Russia’s adversaries try to blame us for having such aims," he stressed.

Kosachev also said that it was only possible to settle the situation in Syria through a political process. He stressed that in this way, a constant dialogue between all the country’s political forces, interested in seeking a peaceful solution to the conflict, was highly important.

On March 14, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the withdrawal of the bulk of Russia’s aerospace task force from Syria. According to the president, the task force "on the whole completed its mission." At the same time, Russian military facilities at the Hmeimim airbase and in Tartus continue to operate, while the Russian military continues to participate in combatting terrorist groups.

Russia launched the operation in Syria on September 30, 2015, at the request of the country’s President Bashar al-Assad.