Putin urges Europe to stay united

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Europe needs to be united despite the attempts of building various walls.

Putin met with the students of the prestigious Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) and listened to their stories about the work as part of the search teams for missing remains of soldiers killed during the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).

"Europe should be united despite all the attempts to build any kinds of new walls," the Russian leader stressed, calling the work of the search teams "very important, noble and useful."

Putin quoted Russian writer Leo Tolstoy, best known for his novel "War and Peace," that "there is nothing more unnatural than the war."

"But the most natural thing is to remember about this tragedy and to do everything so that nothing like that happens again," Putin stressed.

"Of course, it is very important that justice is served in respect of those people who went missing, they should not be unknown," he said, adding that this work needs to continue in the future.

"People should always remember…the combat actions are conducted - and the history is written by those who are alive, but those who are alive should never forget about those who gave them this possibility," Putin said.