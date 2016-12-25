Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to meet President of Kazakhstan in St. Petersburg, take part in summits

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 25, 2:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Putin and Nazarbaev will discuss current bilateral and multilateral issues
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will depart to St. Petersburg to meet President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbaev on Sunday and take part in summits of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on Monday.

Putin and Nazarbaev will discuss current bilateral and multilateral issues. Leaders of two countries "will visit certain sites together on Sunday," press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said earlier. Other bilateral meetings may also take place, Peskov said. "In any case, Putin will communicate with all participants," he added.

The second day of the trip will be dedicated to meetings in multilateral format. Leaders of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kirgizia and Russia will summarize results of first two years of the Eurasian Economic Union’s operation and identify further development targets. Planned signing of the Agreement on the EAEU Customs Code will be the central event of the summit, the Kremlin said earlier.

Leaders of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kirgizia, Russia and Tajikistan will discuss current issues of interaction with the CSTO framework and support of its routine work. Exchange of opinions on key issues of global and regional agenda is planned, including combating terrorism and extremist threats and illegal turnover of drugs and weapons.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Defense Ministry: 92 people were onboard crashed Tu-154 plane
2
Body of one victim in Tu-154 crash found 6 km from Sochi coast - Defense Ministry
3
Russian Defense Ministry sends 4 ships, 5 helicopters to Tu-154 crash site
4
Russia opens criminal investigation into crash of Tu-154 plane
5
Putin receives info on Tu-154 crash, new details - Kremlin
6
Defense Ministry: musicians of Russian army choir, reporters onboard missing Tu-154 plane
7
Tu-154 aircraft of Russian Defense Ministry disappeared from radars after takeoff in Sochi
TOP STORIES
Реклама