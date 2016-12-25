Putin to meet President of Kazakhstan in St. Petersburg, take part in summits

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will depart to St. Petersburg to meet President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbaev on Sunday and take part in summits of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on Monday.

Putin and Nazarbaev will discuss current bilateral and multilateral issues. Leaders of two countries "will visit certain sites together on Sunday," press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said earlier. Other bilateral meetings may also take place, Peskov said. "In any case, Putin will communicate with all participants," he added.

The second day of the trip will be dedicated to meetings in multilateral format. Leaders of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kirgizia and Russia will summarize results of first two years of the Eurasian Economic Union’s operation and identify further development targets. Planned signing of the Agreement on the EAEU Customs Code will be the central event of the summit, the Kremlin said earlier.

Leaders of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kirgizia, Russia and Tajikistan will discuss current issues of interaction with the CSTO framework and support of its routine work. Exchange of opinions on key issues of global and regional agenda is planned, including combating terrorism and extremist threats and illegal turnover of drugs and weapons.