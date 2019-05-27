Russia welcomes contacts between Venezuelan government, opposition

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes plans to continue consultations between the Venezuelan government and opposition in the Norwegian capital of Oslo later in the week, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"Moscow welcomes the announcement about the continuation of contacts between the Venezuelan government and opposition being held in Oslo through Norway’s good services," the statement reads. "We call on all states involved in the Venezuela situation to support the launch of the political process in the form of talks between the country’s major forces, refraining from issuing ultimatums to Venezuela’s leadership," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

"On our part, we are ready to make everything possible to facilitate dialogue if its participants consider it necessary," the statement notes. "At the same time, we would like to reiterate that we strongly reject any ideas that allow for a forceful intervention in the country’s domestic affairs," the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out.

On May 16, negotiators representing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government and opposition leader Juan Guaido met in Oslo for the first time to discuss ways to resolve the political crisis in the country. Maduro later described the consultations as very positive. The Norwegian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that representatives of the Venezuelan government and opposition would soon hold another meeting in Oslo as part of preparations for dialogue brokered by Norway. Unlike many other European countries, Norway has not recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president.