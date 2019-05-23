Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US warships off Venezuela make situation worse, says Russian diplomat

World
May 23, 18:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Maria Zakharova reiterated that Moscow was urging the Venezuelan politicians to peaceful methods in the settlement of the crisis, calling inadmissible the moves triggering a civil war and violence

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The presence of US warships off Venezuela does not enhance confidence, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

According to the diplomat, on May 9, a warship of the US Coast Guard was spotted 20 kilometers off the Venezuelan port of La Guaira. "This activity only aggravates the situation and does not contribute to the strengthening of trust," the diplomat stressed.

"At the same time, the radical opposition has initiated negotiations with the Southern Command of the US Armed Forces to overthrow the legitimate government," she added.

The diplomat reiterated that Moscow was urging the Venezuelan politicians to peaceful methods in the settlement of the crisis, calling inadmissible the moves triggering a civil war and violence.

She also condemned last week’s incident in which US police officers broke into the building of the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington. "This is a gross violation of Article 22 and Article 45 of the Vienna Convention in regards to ensuring the protection of the diplomatic mission," she stated.

Political crisis in Venezuela worsened after on January 23 Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital of Caracas.

He was recognized by the United States along with Lima Group members (excluding Mexico), the Organization of American States and most European Union’s member-states. Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Political crisis in Venezuela
Persons
Maria Zakharova
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to take counter-measures over US radar deployment in Norway
2
Russian hi-tech firm develops 1st super-computer based on domestic processor
3
Owner says he won’t release whales, orcas held captive in Russia’s Far East
4
US looking for reason to start direct confrontation with Iran, diplomat says
5
Ukrainian saboteurs captured in DPR confess to plot against OSCE
6
Bank of Russia may consider gold-backed cryptocurrency
7
Russia welcomes readiness of Venezuelan government, opposition to negotiate
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT