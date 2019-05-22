Maduro says "traitors" among armed forces should be detained

CARACAS, May 22. /TASS/. Venezuela's armed forces should always remain ready to counter possible threats and maintain unity in their ranks, President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday.

"I tell everyone in the armed forces that they need to have high morals and discipline," Maduro was quoted by Union Radio as saying. "They should always be ready to defend the right for peace. If someone is revealed to be a traitor, he needs to be detained right away," he added.

On April 30 a group of military representatives supported opposition leader Juan Guaido. This development was followed by massive anti-government protests in the country. Five people died and hundreds were injured in clashed with security forces. Non-governmental organizations reported that nearly 340 protesters were detained.