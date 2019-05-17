Maduro meets with members of International Contact Group on Venezuela for the first time

CARACAS, May 17. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has met for the first time with representatives of the International Contact Group on Venezuela, the country's Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday.

"President Nicolas Maduro has met with members of the International Contact Group to tell them about the consequences of the [economic] blockade and sanctions imposed by [US President] Donald Trump's government on Venezuela," the foreign ministry wrote on its official Twitter account.

Venezuela's state television also reported that possible talks between the government and opposition aimed at resolving the political crisis in the country were discussed at the meeting.

