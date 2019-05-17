Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Maduro meets with members of International Contact Group on Venezuela for the first time

World
May 17, 6:06 UTC+3

The International Contact Group on Venezuela was established at the beginning of 2019 at the EU's initiative

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

CARACAS, May 17. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has met for the first time with representatives of the International Contact Group on Venezuela, the country's Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday.

Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow blasts US media reports of tear gas purchases in Malta for Venezuela as fake news

"President Nicolas Maduro has met with members of the International Contact Group to tell them about the consequences of the [economic] blockade and sanctions imposed by [US President] Donald Trump's government on Venezuela," the foreign ministry wrote on its official Twitter account.

Venezuela's state television also reported that possible talks between the government and opposition aimed at resolving the political crisis in the country were discussed at the meeting.

The International Contact Group on Venezuela was established at the beginning of 2019 at the EU's initiative. Among members of the Contact Group are representatives of the European Union, the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, France, Sweden, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Uruguay and Ecuador. The first ministerial meeting of the Contact Group was held on February 7 in Montevideo.

