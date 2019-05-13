Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moscow blasts US media reports of tear gas purchases in Malta for Venezuela as fake news

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 13, 15:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On April 18, some Maltese media reported about Russia’s alleged attempts to buy tear gas in Malta for shipment to Venezuela

Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry

© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The Russian diplomats who work in Malta do not take part in any covert special operations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Monday in light of the publications in the Maltese press about the alleged purchase of tear gas by the Russian Embassy personnel for further delivery to Venezuela.

Read also

Russian Foreign Ministry urges Venezuelan opposition to avoid violence

"The Russian diplomatic mission in Valletta is working in strict compliance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The Russian diplomats do not take part in any secret special operations," the ministry highlighted. "The Russian Embassy in Malta did not receive any official comments from the Maltese authorities."

"The misinformation spread by the Maltese mass media is an example of unprofessionalism, an echo of the anti-Russian hysteria, the stoking of which does not serve the interests of the Russian-Maltese friendship," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

On April 18, some Maltese media reported about Russia’s alleged attempts to buy tear gas and protective gear in Malta for shipment to Venezuela, citing the London office of the US internet portal BuzzFeed News. The reports of an anonymous Maltese official and the alleged diplomatic correspondence between the Russian embassy and representatives for the country of stay were used in the publications as sources.

ADVERTISEMENT