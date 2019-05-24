Maduro talks about dialogue with opposition "to win some time" — Guaido

CARACAS, May 24. /TASS/. The Venezuelan opposition did not hold direct talks with representatives of the President Nicolas Maduro's government in Norway, opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Thursday.

"The regime used the word 'dialogue' to sow confusion, to win some time," Guaido told VPItv. "I have already said that we will not take part in fake dialogues," he added.

The opposition leader expressed concern over "the humanitarian crisis" in Venezuela and noted that the opposition will organize the work of "committees of assistance and freedom."

Venezuelan National Assembly member Stalin Gonzalez earlier said that there were no direct contacts between representatives of the government and the opposition at talks in Oslo. Gonzalez noted that Norwegians held separate meetings with representatives of the Venezuelan government and the country's opposition, and no agreements were reached at the talks.

On January 23 Venezuelan National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido proclaimed himself as the country's acting president. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has described it as a coup attempt and announced severing diplomatic relations with the United States. On January 28 the US imposed sancitons on Venezuela's state-owned PDVSA oil company.

Guaido was recognized as interim president by the Lima Group countries (except for Mexico), as well as by Albania, Georgia, the United States, and the Organization of American States. Several EU countries came forward with support for the Venezuelan parliament and expressed hope for new elections to resolve the crisis. Maduro was supported by Russia, Bolivia, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Turkey. Belarus and China called for resolving all issues by peaceful means and spoke against any interference from the outside. The UN secretary general called for dialogue to resolve the crisis.